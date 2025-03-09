Suits L.A.: Gabriel Macht Reprises His Beloved Role of Harvey Specter in the Spin-Off; See the New Promo Here

Gabriel Macht is set to make his return as Harvey Specter in the next week’s episodes of Suits L.A. The new promo dropped by NBC for the episode titled Batman Returns showcases Ted Black and Harvey Specter being old friends, drinking whiskey, and dressed in casual attire.

From its effects, the clip seems to be from a throwback moment, which will be established in the show in the upcoming episodes.

As for Specter’s entry into Ted Black’s law firm, the former and Erica try their best to save Lester’s movie, but all the tricks up their sleeves will only hurt the ongoing murder trial.

To get out of the fuss, Black rings an old friend, who turns out to be none other than Pearson Hardman’s top lawyer, Harvey Specter.

Advertisement

Opening up about the return of one of the major characters from the original series, Aaron Korsh, the creator of the show, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, “When we shot the pilot, we put a picture of him in the pilot without me having discussed it with Gabriel. I knew we could always take it out if he didn’t want to do it, but it would be harder to put back in.”

He further added, “So we did it and when we got a [series] pickup, I called Gabriel and just asked him if he wanted to come play and he graciously said yes.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ahead of the series premiere, Macht too took to his Instagram account to drop an announcement of Harvey Specter getting back to the business.

Apart from Macht, Rick Hoffman, who portrayed the role of Louis Litt in the original series, will also be returning as his character, but only for a single episode.