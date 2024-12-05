Sum 41 Cancels Australian Tour After Deryck Whibley’s Hospitalization

Sum 41 has announced the cancellation of their highly anticipated Australian tour, including their co-headlining slot at the Good Things Festival. The decision comes after frontman Deryck Whibley was diagnosed with pneumonia, leaving him too unwell to perform.

The band shared the news on Dec. 5, explaining that Australian doctors advised against Whibley performing due to his health. The tour, which was meant to run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, was part of Sum 41’s farewell shows supporting their eighth and final album, Heaven :x: Hell.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, the band expressed their regret: “We were beyond excited to deliver this tour and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Unfortunately, it’s clear Deryck is too unwell to perform.” They encouraged fans to still attend the Good Things Festival, which will proceed with acts like Korn, Violent Femmes, and Jet.

This is not the first time Sum 41 has canceled Australian appearances due to Whibley’s health. In 2011, the band withdrew from the Soundwave Festival after he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The cancellation comes just after the band called off their Dec. 4 Brisbane sideshow for the same reason.

Despite the setback, the Good Things Festival will still kick off in Melbourne on Dec. 6, followed by dates in Sydney and Brisbane. Refunds will be issued for tickets to Sum 41’s canceled sideshows.

While fans are understandably disappointed, the band emphasized that Whibley’s health remains the priority. Sum 41 is set to conclude their farewell run with a final performance in Toronto in January 2025 and will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the JUNO Awards in March. Fans worldwide are sending well wishes for Whibley’s recovery as the band navigates this difficult moment.

