Sydney Sweeney Spills Beans on How Things Change For Cassie in 'Unhinged' Euphoria Season 3: 'She is Crazy...'

Sydney Sweeney is all set to hit the screens again. The actress will reprise her role as Cassie in the new season of Euphoria, alongside the cast members, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and more. Opening up about the upcoming season, the Anyone But You star revealed that it will be completely “unhinged.”

Advertisement

In conversation with Empire Magazine, the movie star shared that Cassie has never been happier than in season 3. Apart from being happy, the actress revealed that her character has never been crazier either.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, Sweeney shared, “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear.”

The actress further added, “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love as well. It’s so much fun to play a character who is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.”

Advertisement

The makers of the show confirmed that the show entered production in January this year. Moreover, all of the cast members will be returning in the new bunch of episodes.

Euphoria went on to reveal its dark storyline in the second season, where the audience was also introduced to Cassie’s secret tryst with Maxie’s abusive boyfriend, Nate.

Apart from Euphoria, Sweeney also completed her shooting for an untitled biopic of Christy Martin.

The new season of Euphoria will hit the digital screens by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

ALSO READ: Will There Be Sequel to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone but You? Actress Reveals