Eric Dane Steps Out for First Time Since ALS Diagnosis With Family Support, Prepares to Return to Euphoria Set

Eric Dane was spotted out and about in Los Angeles just days after revealing he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The actor, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, appeared in good spirits as he visited a friend on Sunday. Dressed in a cream cardigan, white T-shirt, tan pants, and black loafers, the actor looked stylish and relaxed.

This marks Dane’s first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis on Thursday. He told PEOPLE, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” Dane also asked for privacy for himself and his family during this difficult time.

Eric Dane has made it clear that he does not plan to slow down. He told PEOPLE that he intends to continue working, saying, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week.” He plays Cal Jacobs on the popular HBO series.

Production for Season 3 of Euphoria had been delayed due to a number of factors, including the writers’ strike, internal creative differences, and the passing of cast member Angus Cloud. The upcoming season is now expected to premiere in 2026, according to Deadline.

Dane is also receiving strong support from his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart. In March, Gayheart filed to dismiss her divorce from Dane. She originally filed for divorce in 2018, but the couple appears to have reconciled as they face this new challenge together.

Speaking to E! News recently, Gayheart said, “We are really close. We are great co-parents.” She added that their daughters, Billie and Georgia, are benefitting greatly from the decision to stay together. She clarified that they are staying a family and remaining the best of friends.

