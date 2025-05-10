Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Taylor Swift's Team Breaks Silence on Official Summons, 'Never Set Foot on Set...'

Taylor Swift's team has fired back at Justin Baldoni's claims in the It Ends With Us lawsuit against Blake Lively. Baldoni's legal team has subpoenaed the global pop superstar during the prolonged legal battle recently.

Swift's team did not take the matter lightly and slammed Baldoni, demystifying each of his allegations against the Karma singer, which included allegations of extortion and defamation alongside Lively and Reynolds.

According to People, Swift's spokesperson said, "This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

In his complaint, Baldoni mentioned text messages in which Lively purportedly labeled Swift as one of her "dragons," which is a metaphor said to liken her to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi.

Swift's supposed compliment of Lively's script in a private meeting at the couple's penthouse was cited to coerce him into taking creative concessions, he said. He said the exchange was a veiled message that he was to follow Lively's orders.

Now, Swift's camp is firing back with a scorching denial. They said, per People, "Swift never set foot on the set of this movie; she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, and she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release."

The reason they cited for Swift's absolute absence from the scene was that she "was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

Swift's team stressed that the only connection the film production and the music mogul ever had was regarding the licensing of her song My Tears Ricochet for the movie's soundtrack. Previously, the outlet's source had said the singer is "really hurt" to have been pulled into the legal quagmire and "didn't take it lightly."

Blake Lively initially sued Justin Baldoni in December, alleging se*ual harassment, unprofessional behavior, and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni rebutted with a 400 million USD defamation suit. More celebrity names could be dragged into the limelight before it's all over, as the trial is set for March 2026.

