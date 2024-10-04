Taylor Swift is spreading happiness everywhere she goes. The 34-year-old singer, currently on a break from her Eras Tour until Friday, October 18, when she will perform at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, has reportedly donated food to several food banks while touring the United Kingdom.

According to one organization, they were able to purchase 1.5 articulated lorries' worth of food thanks to Swift’s generous donation. She continued her tradition of giving to food banks throughout her Eras Tour by donating during her performance in Cardiff earlier in June.

According to Cardiff Foodbank CEO Rachel Biggs, the singer is greatly appreciated for shining a light on the global issue of poverty. Even though the artist's donation had already been used, Ms. Biggs stated that the charity's need was constantly increasing. "A growing number of people need our support for the first time, and more and more people need to turn to us," she stated.

She continued by saying that in comparison to the previous year, the charity bought more than twice as much food this year. Swift received thanks from them on social media thank you at the time from Cardiff Foodbank, which stated that the donation was "beyond [their] wildest dreams.".

The organization added, "That will make a huge difference," but agreed not to talk about the "generous" amount donated with Taylor's staff. According to Ms. Biggs, the singer's team gave her personal thanks to everyone working at Cardiff Foodbank for what they do.

While touring the UK, Taylor shared a post on Instagram featuring some of her shows and mentioned how much she loved Cardiff in particular.

"Cardiff!" Playing in Wales for the first time was incredibly exhilarating, as I was able to take in the vast, vibrant, and lively crowd. I'll always remember it," the You Belong With Me hitmaker exclaimed. Fans praised Taylor generously after learning that she had been feeding the underprivileged while on tour in the UK.

