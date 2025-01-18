Taylor Swift Surprises Brittany Mahomes With Heartfelt Handmade Gift For Her Newborn Daughter

Taylor Swift sends over a sentimental handmade gift for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' newborn baby girl continuing her thoughtful tradition.

According to Page Six's sources, Swift gifted a baby blanket made by her aunt to the couple for their newborn baby girl, Golden Raye, a gesture that reflects her thoughtful and personal touch.

Swift revealed that inspiration for the special blanket comes from her own childhood, remembering the gift her aunt made for her that she holds dear to this day. The insider shared with the outlet, "Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends."

Swift has practiced and remained committed to the tradition of making customized baby blankets for friends. Most recently, the Bad Blood singer gifted a similar handmade item to Kansas City Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon and fiancé Mecole Hardman Jr. when they welcomed their child last year.

The insider added, "It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart."

The Tortured Poets Department singer is reportedly over the moon about the arrival of Golden Raye and is looking forward to meeting the little one. Although Swift hasn't met Mahomes' new family member, her gesture underlines the close bond she shares with the couple.

"Taylor is so looking forward to meeting Brittany and Patrick’s baby girl and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her friends," the outlet's insider said.

Taylor Swift's friends, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, who got married in 2022, already have a daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and a son Patrick Bronze Lavon III, born in November 2023.

