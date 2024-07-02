‘That Was Interesting’: House Of The Dragon Director On THIS Cameo In Episode 3 And What It Meant For Daemon’s Character

Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3!

The third episode was not as bloody as the last two, but was filled with unexpected twists and turns! So, here’s a quick recap—Cristin Cole was chased by Beala on her dragon Moonrider, Larys Strong is officially the Master of Whisper (bummer), Daemon experiences the curse of Harrenhall, and Rhaenyra reunites with Alicent!

But one of the episode's highlights was Milly Alcock’s cameo in Daemon’s vision. Director Geeta Vasant Patel breaks down the scene and its significance.

Milly Alcock’s cameo in HOTD season 2 episode 3

When Daemon enters the sluggish and torn Harrenhall tower, the lord immediately pledges his allegiance to Queen Rhaenyra without bloodshed. He treats the Rogue Prince with a meal and gives him a place to rest, but Daemon finds himself lost in his visions—the effect of the curse of Harrenhall.

In his vision, he sees younger Rhaenyra (Alcock) stitching the head of Aegon II’s young son to his body, who was beheaded by Blood and Cheese on his command. “Always coming and going, aren’t you? And I have to clean up afterwards,” she says in the vision.

Vasant Patel told Variety it was her first time working with the actress on a scene, which was great. She also revealed that the scene acted as a mirror to Daemon and his actions. “He has been responsible for killing someone but hasn’t processed it. The reason for this scene was for Daemon to actually confront himself and see himself in the mirror,” she added.

She also teased that this season would be like “therapy” for the character because he never stops to process his feelings. “When she turns and looks at him, I wanted to make sure that without words, he would be confronted because she’s seeing him and knows him,” the director explained.

She recalled being in tears after watching Matt Smith’s delivery of the scene, and we are with her on this one!

What can you expect in the next episode of HOTD?

The Dance of the Dragons will start in full force from the next episode! So far, it’s been slow because Rhaenyra needed closure over the Aegon usurping the throne. But after confronting Alicent in the latest episode, she knows there’s no other way to reclaim her rightful throne but war!

Moreover, with Otto Hightower—who played the game strategically—out of the picture and Sir Criston Cole being the new Hand of the King, bloodshed will ensue from the next episode. Both teams have already started forming allies, causing a divide amongst common folks. So, it’s safe to say that the premise of potential destruction has now been set!

All House of the Dragon episodes are available to stream on Max and Jio Cinema.

