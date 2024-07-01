House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Preview Breakdown: House Targaryen's End Begins

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 trailer hints at the escalating war between the two sides. The episode follows the Blood and Cheese storyline, where Daemon hires assassins to kill Aegon and Helaena's son Jaehaerys for Luke's death. Aegon seeks revenge against Rhaenyra, who no longer trusts Daemon, and sends him to Harrenhal to capture the Blacks' strategic stronghold.

The trailer teases the upcoming battle in the Riverlands, with shots of marching armies and Criston Cole commanding his troops. At some point, Rhaenyra finally decides to send the Blacks' dragons to war.

What to expect from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4?

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3, Daemon, who had a falling out with Rhaenyra, arrives at Harrenhal and surrenders to Simon Strong. Daemon spends the night with a nightmare of Rhaenyra sewing Jaehaerys' head back on, symbolizing his guilt over his role in Jaehaerys' death. This episode marks a significant step towards the Greens-Blacks war.

Meanwhile, Criston leads an army to the Riverlands, which he considers the key to the war, a plan that Alicent disapproves of, though Aegon supports, eager for war and violence. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 ends with Rhaenyra sneaking into King's Landing to talk to Alicent in the Great Sept in one last attempt to prevent war. After they discuss the loss of Luke, Jaehaerys, and Viserys' last words, Alicent comes to realize her misunderstanding, though the truth is already irrelevant as the war intensifies.

Advertisement

The trailer for episode 4 of House of the Dragon suggests that Rhaenyra sends her dragons to war, as advised by her council. The Blacks have more dragons than the Greens, giving them an advantage in the war. The trailer suggests a major battle in the Riverands, similar to the great battles in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra returns in House Of The Dragon Season 2 episode 3

Milly Alcock returns as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3, following her exit in season 1. The cast changed after a 10-year time jump, with Emma D'Arcy taking over as Alicent Hightower and Olivia Cooke replacing Emily Carey. Alcock's return marks a welcome surprise after she departs from the show.

Her version of Rhaenyra appears to Daemon Targaryen after he has taken Harrenhal, but it’s not exactly a pleasant reunion. Building off Blood and Cheese killing Jaehaerys Targaryen, she comes to him in a vision, sewing Jaehaerys’ head back onto his body.

Advertisement

Although House of the Dragon recasting actors made sense, and Emma D’Arcy is ridiculously good in the role, but Alcock's early departure was disappointing as she had invested heavily in Rhaenyra. Showrunner Ryan Condal and his team agreed that bringing Alcock back is a great way to serve fans and honor her role in developing the character and story. Emma D'Arcy's performance is excellent, and her return is a great way to serve fans.

In terms of how she comes back, it’s a smart choice that goes well beyond a simple flashback. Harrenhal is a cursed place that can mess with a person’s mind anyway, but the presence of Alys Rivers adds to this. She’s described by some accounts in the book as a witch and has powers and potions that can meddle with people’s thoughts and feelings, which she is seemingly doing to Daemon.

Advertisement

Alcock’s return very much suggests there’s an open door in terms of characters returning. Certainly, it would not be a surprise to see her again, at least for as long as Daemon and Alys Rivers are at Harrenhal together.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers; Everything You Missed