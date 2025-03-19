The Bachelor Fame Sean Lowe Mauled by His Rescue Dog Twice Within 12 Hours: 'He Would’ve Killed My Children...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains graphic description of a violent attack, which may be triggering for some readers.

Sean Lowe, the former Bachelor star, recently opened up about a horrifying experience in which he was attacked twice by his family pet within 12 hours. The attacks, which took place on March 13, left him with serious injuries and a broken sense of security.

In an Instagram video, Lowe recounted that the ordeal began during a backyard barbecue with his wife, Catherine, and their children. Smoke from the grill drifted inside, triggering the smoke alarm. The loud noise appeared to agitate their boxer, Moose, who suddenly became violent.

“Our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend,” Lowe said in the video, adding that they had debated whether to share the story publicly.

The dog attacked Lowe, biting deeply into his arm. Desperately trying to fend off the attack, he managed to push Moose out of the house, but not before sustaining serious injuries.

“I feel him ripping into the flesh of my arm, and at this point, I’m doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off… I know I’m bleeding badly,” Lowe recalled.

The reality star was rushed to the emergency room, where he received stitches before being sent home—only to be attacked again the next morning. A door meant to keep the dog contained had not been securely closed and was blown open by the wind, allowing Moose to charge at him again.

“I look down at my arm, and… it was cut so deep that I could see blood squirting, probably a couple of feet,” Lowe said.

He struggled to subdue the dog, pinning it down until emergency services arrived. He was then taken back to the hospital for further treatment.

Sharing more details about the harrowing incident, Lowe said, “Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic. Having to relive it less than 12 hours later—seeing that dog running straight at you—is a feeling I don’t think I ever want to experience again. He made a beeline right at me, lunged, and started attacking me again.”

Lowe reflected, "It took everything I had to control this dog, and I’m 220 pounds. If it had been anyone else, he would’ve killed my children or my wife."

They had taken in Moose from a shelter only a few months prior. Lowe said the attack came as a shock, particularly because the dog had previously been gentle and loving with the children. He believes the dog might have had a history of trauma or an underlying neurological condition that led to the outburst of aggression.

After the attack, Lowe began collaborating with animal control and no-kill shelters to find a safe resolution, realizing that keeping Moose indoors was no longer possible. He emphasized that he did not hold the dog responsible, believing Moose's actions were a result of unresolved trauma rather than malice.

Despite his physical and emotional wounds, Sean Lowe was thankful that he, rather than his wife or children, had been the target.