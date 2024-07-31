The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 4 Recap: Will Jenn Tran Give Her Ex Matthew Another Chance? Tension Rise As She Express Confusion

In New Zealand, Jenn Tran felt hopeful during week 4 of her Bachelorette journey. At the start of the July 29 episode, she told host Jesse Palmer, “This is the first week where I felt excited about like, an engagement at the end of this.” Here's a recap of what happened!

The Bachelorette Season 21 episode 4 recap: Sam M. complains about Devin

In Part Four of Jenn’s journey, she and the contestants are in Auckland, New Zealand, a stunning city in a beautiful country. But instead of enjoying the scenery, Sam M. can’t stop complaining about Devin. While the group is at an outdoor restaurant, Sam M. says, “Best case scenario, Jenn makes an appearance. Worst case scenario, I have to look at Devin all day.”

It’s starting to seem like Sam M.’s obsession with Devin is less about rivalry and more like a crush. Devin, on the other hand, is staying calm and confident about his connection with Jenn. Meanwhile, Jenn has a chat with host Jesse Palmer, who humorously admits that his love for food during his season led to a rule change: no more eating during dates.

Jenn Tran goes on a date with Sam M.

This light moment ends as Jenn heads out to surprise the guys and pick someone for the first one-on-one date. The lucky guy is Sam M., and they head to the top of the Sky Tower for some breathtaking views and, hopefully, deeper conversations. Jenn jokes about their past encounters, which mostly involved a lot of making out.

Advertisement

As they’re talking, two people bungee jump past the window. The waiter then informs them that they have a choice: bungee jump or take a walk around the tower. Jenn prefers the walk, but Sam M. insists on jumping, saying it’s for her own good.

Jenn isn’t pleased and expresses her frustration. Eventually, Sam M. backs down a bit, but not without pushing his agenda. Jenn feels unsupported and isolated, and she’s unhappy with how things are going.

Later, during dinner, Sam M. tries to Open Up by letting Jenn do most of the talking and then saying what he thinks she wants to hear. He shares some of his past issues, but it feels a bit off. Despite her doubts, Jenn gives Sam M. the benefit of the doubt for now.

Sam N. asks Jenn for a kiss

The group date takes place at North Harbour Stadium, where the guys play rugby after a traditional Māori Haka ceremony. Sam N. is very competitive, trying to prove himself to Jenn. The rugby match is intense, and Sam N.’s team wins. After the game, there’s some tension as Sam N. tries to assert himself, but the other guys aren’t impressed with his behavior.

Advertisement

Back at the hotel, Sam M. and Devin have another argument, showcasing the ongoing tension between them. During the afterparty, Sam N. makes a bold move by asking Jenn for a kiss, but she gently rejects him, saying “I just don’t know if I can see us getting there and I would never want to lead you on.” Sam N. is disappointed but takes it in stride.

Jenn and Devin go on the final date of the week

The final date of the week goes to Devin. They visit the Marae Maori Meeting Grounds and share personal stories. Jenn talks about her Vietnamese culture and Buddhism, which Devin appreciates.

She explains, “Growing up, it was hard for me to kind of integrate both Vietnamese and American culture because I was so afraid of being different.” They have a deep conversation about their families and past experiences, which brings them closer.

Advertisement

Jenn's ex Matthew unexpectedly shows up

As the episode nears its end, a surprise twist occurs. Host Jesse Palmer reveals that someone from Jenn’s past, named Matt, has shown up unexpectedly. He wants to talk to Jenn, saying he still has feelings for her.

Matthew explains, “When she just got up and left, it just felt like I couldn’t just let her go, now, I’m here to tell Jenn that, 'I still love you and I’m here to show you that.'”

When Jenn asks, “What are you doing here? What is going on?” He tells her, “I’m not ready to just let you go and get engaged without telling you that I still have really strong feelings for you, more now than ever, so I’m just asking that you just give me the chance to show you how much this all means to me.”

This leaves Jenn in a difficult position, unsure whether to allow Matt to join the group or not. She says to the camera, “I’m so confused what his intentions are.” She further expressed, “There are people here that I have really strong feelings for and I am afraid of what it might stir up in some of these guys.”

Advertisement

As the episode ends, Jenn is left contemplating her options, unsure of what her heart is telling her saying, “I don’t know where my heart is pulling me.” Stay tuned to see what happens next!

ALSO READ: What Did Haley Pullos Do? Exploring Incident As General Hospital Star Gets Sentenced To 5 Years Probation