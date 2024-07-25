Is Netflix's Chronicles Of Narnia Franchise Happening? Everything We Know About Greta Gerwig's Adaptation So Far

The Chronicles of Narnia franchise is set for a new spin under Netflix as the streaming giant aims to expand its roster of feature films and TV shows. While the news was first reported in 2018, significant developments have been slow to materialize over the past six years.

Fresh updates about Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia project are on the horizon. The new adaptation will be based on C.S. Lewis’s beloved novel series and is expected to be directed by Greta Gerwig.

When will Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia premiere?

Netflix’s plans for The Chronicles of Narnia franchise are progressing, but filming for the project is not expected to begin until late 2024 or 2025, according to Deadline. An official confirmation from the network is still pending.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC made a comprehensive announcement in a Facebook post on October 3, 2023, revealing that Netflix will develop new films and series set within the Narnia universe under a multi-year deal with The C.S. Lewis Company.

Who is involved in the project?

Netflix is still in the process of deciding on the cast and crew to bring the Chronicles of Narnia project to life. However, there have been some updates about key personnel involved.

In June 2019, it was officially announced that Matthew Aldrich, co-writer of Coco, would serve as the "creative architect" for the franchise, overseeing the development of all films and series within Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia universe.

Updates on the franchise were sparse until 2022, when What’s on Netflix reported that the network was in discussions with Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie, to potentially helm the project.

The Facebook announcement by HarperCollins Publishers also mentioned key collaborators such as Mark Gordon’s Entertainment One (eOne), Douglas Gresham, and Vincent Sieber as executive producers. Amy Pascal is also said to be involved in the project.

Will Greta Gerwig join Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia franchise?

While there has been no official confirmation yet, Greta Gerwig hinted at the possibility of directing The Chronicles of Narnia during the promotion of her film Barbie last year. In an interview with Games Radar, the director of Frances Ha remarked, "I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.” She noted that when projects don’t evoke a sense of fear, it might be a sign to reconsider them. However, in the case of Narnia, Gerwig admitted she was “terrified” by the extraordinary project.

Later in the year, then Netflix Films chairman Scott Stuber confirmed Gerwig’s involvement with the Narnia franchise during a discussion about his friendship with Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, also a filmmaker. Stuber highlighted Gerwig’s past work and her Christian background as key reasons for her inclusion as a potential director for the project, according to Variety.

According to Deadline, Netflix's deal with The C.S. Lewis Company is notable as it marks the first time a company has acquired the rights to all seven books in the Narnia series.

