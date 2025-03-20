The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Reveals Official Title; To Revolve Around THIS Main Character From Original

The Big Bang Theory was one of the most loved sitcoms that ran for 12 seasons. The universe of the characters only expanded with the makers releasing Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which went on to be hits amongst the audience. With the latter series still in its first season, the showrunners have announced the title of the new spinoff.

The upcoming show will be called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will revolve around Kevin Sussman’s character of Stuart Bloom.

In the original series, Bloom was the comic book store owner, and would often hang out with other main characters of the show, including Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Amy, Raj, Bernadette, and Howard.

In addition to Sussman reprising his role, the fans will also get to see other familiar faces such as Bert Kibbler, Denise and Barry Kripke, portrayed by Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie, respectively.

According to the reports of Deadline, Stuart Save the Universe has continued with the trend of naming the show on the basis of its lead character.

The studios announced the spinoff series back in April 2024, and the fans since have been speculating if any other of The Big Bang Theory cast members will be joining the show. Currently, none of the original series mates have given their confirmation about their appearance.

However, in October, Kaley Cuoco, who portrayed the role of Penny, revealed that she would "absolutely reprise that role.”

Mayim Bialik, who is known to play the role of Sheldon’s girlfriend, Amy Farah Fowler, also showed interest in reprising her role in the spinoff series.

Further details about the plot and release date will be rolled out soon.