The Bold and the Beautiful April 14 Recap: Poppy Slaps Sheila, Luna Makes a Move on Will

Poppy went head to head with Sheila in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Although they are not biologically related, the former is the sister of Finn’s adoptive mother and the latter is his biological mother.

Sheila’s current obsession is none other than her newfound granddaughter, Luna, from teaching her 101 tricks to seduce men to scheming with her against Steffy, the duo has bonded in a short span.

Advertisement

She turned up to meet Poppy, who had her own stock of misdeeds. Both women are not great people, but didn’t shy away from pointing fingers at one another. When Poppy pointed out that Sheila has sided with Luna, of all people, the person who’s murdered two people and almost killed Steffy.

The two got into a serious fight. Poppy piled all blame on Sheila, claiming that the evil monster and her blood coursing through Luna’s veins is that she’s a murderer. Sheila didn’t remain quiet and showed the mirror to Poppy, who’s not innocent either.

The fact that she slept with her nephew when he was a young teen speaks a lot about her character. This agitated Poppy to the point that she planted one tight slap on Sheila’s face. Elsewhere, Luna toyed with her latest obsession – Will.

She dressed up and tried to seduce him, but her attempts fell flat. When she removed her disguise, Will was taken aback and asked her to leave. He threatened her with security, but she kept flirting with him.

Advertisement

When she removed her robe and revealed her lingerie, Will looked stunned, but he didn’t leave. Will Luna’s move be successful? Meanwhile, Brooke and Carter discussed how they could fix Hope’s perceived deception and gain back her trust.

Elsewhere, Daphne is determined to be the next girl in Carter’s life and kick Hope out of his mind and life for good. Stay tuned for more updates!