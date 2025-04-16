The Bold and the Beautiful April 15 Episode Recap: Will Warns Luna to Stay Away, Electra Shares Her Feelings

In the last episode’s cliffhanger, viewers saw Will gaping at Luna as she stood in front of him in lingerie, attempting to seduce him. For a minute, it seemed like he’d ditch Electra for her but Will proved himself to be a decent man. He put his foot down and asked Luna to get out of his house.

But she wasn’t ready to back down! She offered more of herself but he threatened her to either leave or be kicked out. Luna behaved all playful and giddy as she picked up her disguise and put it on.

“Don't come around here anymore, Luna. And do not go near Electra. Do you understand me?” he warned her as she quickly walked away. Elsewhere, Electra opened up about her feelings for Will. The latter had been trying his best to get physically closer, but she had been indifferent.

Speaking to Ivy, Electra revealed that she loves Will and only wants to wait before taking things to the next level. Although they are not on the same page in terms of physical needs, she believes that will not get in the way of their relationship.

Ivy assured Electra that there’s no need to rush. The latter also knows that plenty of girls are willing to throw themselves at him, unbeknownst to the latest stunt that Luna pulled. Nevertheless, Ivy is proud of Electra for being true to her feelings.

At Il Giardano, Sheila and Poppy’s fight continued! “You lift another finger towards me, Poppy, and I promise you that you're gonna regret it,” Sheila declared. Poppy fired back, saying she wasn’t afraid of her.

The latter finally walked off after hurling abuses while Sheila stuffed her mouth with pastries and let out a maniacal laugh. Elsewhere, Brooke’s belief about Ridge being her one true love gets stronger after a pep talk from Carter.

She's determined to pursue him and her "destiny."