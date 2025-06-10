The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 9 Episode: Luna Targets Steffy as Deacon and Liam Raise Alarm Over Her Dangerous Obsession

In the June 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions rose across Los Angeles as Luna continued to unravel, Deacon and Sheila sounded the alarm, and Steffy and Liam grew more concerned for their family’s safety.

At Il Giardino, Deacon told Luna to get out of town and stay away from Steffy and Sheila. He warned her that no one wanted her around and stabbed a lemon with a knife as a serious message. Luna, upset, left with a gun in her handbag. Later, she showed up at a shooting range, clearly not letting go of her anger.

Liam worries about Steffy’s safety

Back at the cliff house, Liam was visibly upset that Luna had entered their home while Steffy was alone. He told Steffy he couldn’t feel peace until he knew the people he loved were safe. Although Steffy urged him to focus on his recovery, Liam remained worried that Luna could become a bigger threat.

Finn assured Steffy and Liam that he would protect the family. Despite Liam’s fears, Steffy tried to keep things calm for the sake of his health.

At Deacon’s apartment, Sheila warned Poppy that Luna was obsessed with Steffy and might act out again. She reminded Poppy of Luna’s past, claiming Luna had killed two men and once locked Steffy in a cage. Deacon agreed and told Poppy that Luna had come to him for help and accused him of taking Steffy’s side.

Sheila told Poppy she had to take action as a mother before Luna made another move. Sheila was trying to reach Finn and Steffy, but they weren’t picking up.

Luna targets Steffy at the shooting range

At the shooting range, Luna ran into Remy, whom she recognized from Bill’s house. She told him about her father, her frustrations, and how Steffy stood in the way of her new life. Luna even printed a photo of Steffy and used it as target practice. She shot at the image, saying, “Bang, bang. You’re dead.”

With Luna clearly spiraling and others around her growing more concerned, the threat to Steffy and her family is rising. Finn, Liam, and Deacon are all on high alert, while Sheila surprisingly steps up in her own way to protect Steffy.

