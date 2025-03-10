The Bold and the Beautiful March 10 Episode Recap: Steffy Threatens Luna and Carter Stands His Ground in Front of Hope

It seems like Steffy and Finn’s relationship is headed for a downfall! The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful hinted at the roadblocks they would face in the upcoming episodes. Finn is taken by Luna, the biological daughter he never knew he had, and has hopes to further their bond.

Finn’s wife, Steffy, has a dark history with Luna. The latter kept her caged for days, almost took her life, and was incarcerated for attempted murder. At least, that’s what Steffy had assumed. Upon learning that Luna slipped out of prison under Bill’s protection and has been secretly staying at his mansion, she lost it.

Steffy showed up at Bill’s mansion to confront Luna. She threatened her to go back to prison and steer clear of her and Finn’s life. Luna tried apologizing, but it was all in vain. Steffy was set on her mission to get Luna out of their lives for good, unbeknownst to the fact that her husband has been hoping for the opposite.

When Luna tried to convince her that she felt terrible about everything she had done, Steffy snapped back, saying, “Not terrible enough to do your time, apparently.” The latter also lashed out at Bill for releasing Luna under her protection.

Steffy is far from accepting her as her stepdaughter, this would only complicate her and Finn’s equation. Elsewhere, Sheila got hold of Finn at his office and tried to fill his ears against Steffy. As for the Hope, Daphne, and Carter drama, things took a surprising twist.

Hope desperately wanted Carter to make things right by sending Daphne away from the town and kicking her out of their company. Although Hope walked in on Carter and Daphne kissing, she couldn’t guilt Carter into doing what she wanted.

He stood his ground, declaring that Daphne wasn’t going anywhere. He insisted that she deserved the consideration the same way Hope was shown grace for a mistake once upon a time. Hope walked out in anger, and Daphne seemed to have enjoyed the drama. Stay tuned for updates!