The Bold and the Beautiful March 27 Episode Recap: From Hope’s Violent Meltdown to Steffy's Celebration

Today’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode was a special all-female episode directed by Heather Tom who plays Katie Logan on the CBS sudser. While some women hit rock bottom, others celebrated their achievement.

The special episode started with Katie and Donna's meeting at the office to discuss everything that went down in the last few weeks. The coup got over, the Forresters – Eric, Ridge and Steffy – got their family company back.

Despite the betrayal, they welcomed Carter back and gave him his old position and even took back Brooke. However, they kicked Hope out of the company, a decision that Steffy relished. Elsewhere, a shocking showdown between Hope and Brooke took place.

The mother and daughter confront each other for the first time after everything transpired. At Brooke’s home, Steffy sat on the sofa and wept and lashed out at her mother for choosing her position at the company over siding with her.

“How could you do this to me? My own mother!” she screamed. Brooke turned it back around, blaming her for the coup, and put her in the position. “I lost the love of my life because of it,” she blamed Hope. She claimed that she never wanted to take over the company.

When Hope pointed out that they made her the CEO, thinking she was on board with the plan. But Brooke fired back, saying she did it for Ridge.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Steffy and Taylor clink their glasses in celebration after winning the Forresters’ company back. The mother and daughter embrace and excitedly talk about the events of the past few weeks. They also cheered for Ridge choosing Taylor over Brooke.

“And more importantly, the end of Dad and Brooke,” Steffy exclaimed. The episode highlighted the contrasting dynamics of two pairs of mother and daughter.