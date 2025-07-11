The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 10 Episode: Poppy Stuns Everyone With Response to Luna's End

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the July 10 episode showed dramatic moments in the hospital as Liam, Luna, and Sheila underwent emergency surgery. Li and Bridget fought to save Luna after she flatlined.

Meanwhile, Finn raced to remove a bullet from Liam as Steffy, Hope, and Carter waited for news. Sheila survived her own granddaughter’s gunshot but was left reeling from the shocking betrayal.

Li fights to save Luna on the operating table

At the hospital, Li did everything she could when Luna went into cardiac arrest. The nurse announced they were losing her, but Li refused to give up. She used chest compressions and a defibrillator to revive Luna. Bridget took over as Li called her sister. Despite the surgery’s success, Li warned that Luna’s recovery would not be easy, and complications could still arise.

In another operating room, Finn worked to stop Liam’s bleeding. Steffy watched helplessly and told Hope and Carter that Liam had saved her from Luna’s gun. Finn decided to act quickly and remove the bullet, stabilizing Liam just in time. Steffy and Hope later spoke to Liam at his bedside, urging him to wake up for the sake of his daughters.

Sheila wakes up and learns what happened

While Luna and Liam fought for their lives, Sheila regained consciousness. Grace updated her about the surgery and added antibiotics to help with her pain. Deacon arrived and hugged Sheila, shocked that her own granddaughter had shot her. Despite her pain, Sheila joked about losing another toe. Deacon promised to stay by her side and pray for Liam and Luna.

After Finn stabilized Liam, he told Steffy, Hope, and Carter that Liam would likely survive if there were no more complications. Hope sat by Liam’s bedside and reminded him how strong he was, urging him to keep fighting for his family. Steffy supported Hope as they broke down together.

Poppy arrived at the hospital asking for Luna. Steffy confronted her about Luna shooting Sheila and injuring Liam. Li revealed to her sister that Luna had died after surgery. In a shocking moment, Poppy coldly said she was glad Luna was dead, leaving everyone stunned.

