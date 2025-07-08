The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 7 Episode: Luna’s Gun Drama Explodes as Sheila Struggles to Protect Steffy

In The Bold and the Beautiful July 7 episode, tensions rose at the beach school as Luna confronted Sheila about Steffy standing in the way of her dream family with Finn. Luna insisted Steffy was the reason they were forced to extremes. Sheila begged her granddaughter to calm down and put the gun away, warning that this was not the way to make Steffy see her side.

Luna blames Steffy for her broken dreams

Luna ranted to Sheila that Steffy was judgmental and unforgiving. She believed all her dreams of having a family with Finn would come true if Steffy would disappear. Luna told Sheila it didn’t have to go to this, but claimed they could never just talk to Finn over coffee. Sheila pleaded for Luna to stop, telling her that things had gone too far and the gun needed to be put down.

Finn and Li discuss Luna’s past

Meanwhile, at Finn’s office, Finn and Li talked about Steffy’s visit to Hayes’ beach school. Finn complained about repeated calls from Sheila, but Li warned him not to respond. They both agreed that Sheila would never be welcome back. The conversation turned to Luna and her mother, Poppy. Li blamed her sister for Luna’s behavior, reminding Finn he was not responsible for how Luna turned out.

Finn wondered if things could have been different if he had known Luna was his daughter. Li said Luna was once a sweet child who looked up to Finn but was ruined by Poppy’s actions. They agreed Luna had crossed the line and needed to stay away from Finn’s family.

Steffy confronts Luna at Beach School

Back at the beach school, Steffy told Luna she was acting like a psychopath for targeting her and Hayes. Luna insisted she would never hurt Hayes because he’s her half-brother. She claimed she only wanted to be part of Finn’s life. Sheila kept trying to calm Luna, telling her she couldn’t force Steffy to accept her with a gun.

At the cliff house, Taylor updated Ridge about Sheila’s surprise visit. Electra and Will came looking for Steffy. They discussed Miss Sunshine, the teacher who had given Hayes a disturbing fortune-teller. Ridge worried that Luna and Sheila were still a threat and wanted to inform the police.

Back at the standoff, Steffy urged Luna to leave and let Miss Dylan go. Luna pointed her gun as Steffy turned away. Sheila rushed to stop Luna, and during the struggle, the gun fired. Luna’s eyes widened in shock as the episode ended in suspense.

