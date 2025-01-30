The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Expose Poppy’s Secret and Claim Luna as His Daughter?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 30, reveal a day of high-stakes confrontations and strategic manipulations. While Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) enjoy some office romance, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) refine their plan to take them down. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) corners Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) for the truth about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) real father—leading to a revelation that could change everything.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) joins Steffy and Daphne’s discussion, warning them against underhanded tactics. However, Steffy argues that Carter struck first by manipulating them into signing over LLC power. With revenge on her mind, Steffy fully supports Daphne’s seduction scheme, encouraging her to push forward with their plan.

Over at the Spencer mansion, Luna remains convinced that her biological father isn’t Tom Starr (Clint Howard), despite Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) insistence. While Bill acknowledges Poppy’s past relationships make it possible, he dismisses Luna’s hopes as wishful thinking. Still, Luna remains determined to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, in Finn’s office, he refuses to back down after confronting Poppy about Luna’s paternity. Poppy had previously denied the possibility of Finn being Luna’s father, but with every other potential candidate eliminated, Finn suspects she’s been lying all along. With no way out, Poppy may finally admit that she’s always known the truth—Finn is Luna’s real father.

Advertisement

She might insist she kept the secret to protect Finn’s future, fearing the fallout with Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack Finnegan (Ted King). Though Poppy once clung to the fantasy that Bill could be Luna’s dad—especially after Luna rigged the paternity test—deep down, she knew it was never true.

Despite Poppy’s pleas for Finn to keep quiet, he may decide to run his own paternity test for confirmation. If the results prove what he already suspects, Finn could lash out over years of deception and struggle with his next move.

As Finn grapples with this life-altering truth, Poppy hopes to keep it under wraps—but will he be willing to stay silent? Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne push forward with their scheme, setting the stage for explosive drama. The Bold and the Beautiful promises plenty of twists ahead, so stay tuned!

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will There Be Rekindled Romance or a New Drama?