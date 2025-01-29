The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Poppy Confess That Finn Is Luna’s Father?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 29, tease a dramatic confrontation as John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) pushes Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) for the truth about their past. With growing suspicions about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity, Finn is determined to get answers. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack Finnegan (Ted King), and Luna’s bond with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) deepens—setting the stage for even more explosive revelations.

Finn invites Poppy to his office, where he wastes no time pressing her about their past. B&B has been dropping major hints that Finn and Poppy once had a romantic encounter while living under the same roof as Li and Jack. Now, with Luna’s parentage still uncertain, Finn is desperate to know if he could be her biological father.

As Finn questions Poppy about her strained relationship with Li, she becomes emotional and wonders why he’s bringing all of this up. Finn, however, refuses to back down, insisting that Poppy already knows the answer. Will she finally admit that Finn is Luna’s father?

Elsewhere, Li and Jack meet at Il Giardino, where they revisit their troubled history. With Li now aware that Jack isn’t Luna’s father, will she be more open to reconciling with him? Even if romance is off the table, the former couple could make strides toward a peaceful relationship.

Meanwhile, at the Spencer mansion, Luna continues to dwell on the mystery of her father’s identity. She engages in another heartfelt conversation with Bill, sharing more about their respective upbringings. As their bond strengthens, Luna sees Bill as a trusted confidant, especially with her house arrest keeping her isolated. However, their growing connection could become even more complicated once the truth about Luna’s paternity is revealed.

Poppy might soon attempt to visit Luna, only to be stunned when she realizes her daughter isn’t where she expected. With Bill struggling to keep this information under wraps, the situation is bound to spiral out of control.

As secrets start to unravel, Finn may finally learn the truth about Luna’s father, and Bill could find himself caught in a tangled web of deception. Will Poppy come clean, or will the mystery continue to haunt the Nozawa family? Stay tuned for more shocking twists on The Bold and the Beautiful.

