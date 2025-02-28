The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Allow Finn and Luna to Bond?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Friday, February 28, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) drops a life-changing confession on Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada), while Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) stumbles upon a moment she wishes she hadn’t seen. With relationships and family dynamics on the line, tensions reach a breaking point.

After wrapping up a meeting, Hope returns to the main office—only to witness something that makes her blood boil. Daphne Rose (Murielle Rose) seizes the moment to play on Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) guilt, leading to a passionate kiss just in time for Hope to see.

While Hope struggles to process Carter’s budding romance, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues revealing bombshells to Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig). Taylor is already in shock over Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) past with Finn, but the biggest revelation is still to come.

Steffy hasn’t shared the most jaw-dropping part of the story yet—Luna is Finn’s biological daughter. Taylor reels from the news, struggling to wrap her head around Finn’s unexpected family expansion.

Meanwhile, Finn confronts Luna at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) mansion, where she was staying for protection. After an emotional embrace, Finn gets straight to the point—he has crucial information that will change everything.

Luna is grateful to Bill for keeping her safe, but she’s blindsided when Finn delivers the shocking truth: he is her father.

As Luna grapples with her new reality, she’ll want to form a connection with Finn. But will Steffy be willing to accept this newfound father-daughter relationship?

With tensions already rising in Finn and Steffy’s marriage, this revelation could push them to the brink.

The truth is out, but what comes next? Will Finn fight for a bond with Luna, or will Steffy draw a hard line? With emotions running high and relationships on the edge, The Bold and the Beautiful promises even more drama ahead. Stay tuned.