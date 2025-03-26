The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Finally Choose Between Brooke and Taylor for Good?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 26, tease a major turning point as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is forced to choose between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig). Meanwhile, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) sets her sights on Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), hoping to win his heart.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge faces a critical decision now that Brooke has reminded him of their history and what they once had. However, despite Brooke’s heartfelt plea, Ridge appears unmoved. He’s still hurt by her past betrayal and has already recommitted himself to Taylor.

While Ridge will always care for Brooke, it looks like he will choose Taylor—at least for now. Brooke may be left heartbroken, while Taylor relishes the victory of winning Ridge’s love. But given Ridge’s history of waffling between the two women, how long will his choice really last?

Meanwhile, Daphne makes her move on Carter, hoping he’s ready to leave Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) behind. With Hope having insisted their relationship is over, Carter finds himself feeling dejected. However, Daphne sees this as an opportunity, assuring him that he made the right decision by prioritizing Forrester Creations.

Daphne encourages Carter to look toward a brighter future—one that doesn’t involve Hope’s influence. She’ll waste no time in making her intentions clear, likely sealing her words with another kiss as she tries to convince Carter to move forward with her.

As Ridge makes his choice and Daphne tries to win over Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting the stage for romance and heartbreak. Will Ridge truly commit to Taylor this time, or is it only a matter of time before he drifts back to Brooke? And is Carter ready to embrace a new love with Daphne? Stay tuned to find out.