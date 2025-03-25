The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Choose Brooke or Taylor?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler, March 25, 2025: Romantic Tensions Rise as Old Flames Rekindle.
Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (March 25) brings high-stakes romance as Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) catches Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a cozy moment. Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) faces a tough decision about Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and their future.
At Forrester Creations, Brooke makes a bold move by kissing Ridge and urging him to reunite with her. Although she longs to be his Logan again, Ridge hasn’t committed to making a choice. Before he can respond, Taylor walks in and sees them together—sparking jealousy and frustration. As she waits for Ridge’s decision, the love triangle heats up. Despite Brooke’s pleas, Ridge appears to lean toward Taylor, leaving Brooke heartbroken once again.
Meanwhile, Hope must make a crucial choice regarding Carter. Even though she previously ended things with him, Carter refuses to let go of their connection and makes a heartfelt plea for another chance. Will Hope reconsider their relationship, or will she stand firm on her decision? While she may ask for time to think, fully forgiving Carter’s betrayal won’t be easy.
Adding to the drama, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) is ready to make her own move on Carter. With Daphne’s intentions becoming clear, the romantic entanglements at The Bold and the Beautiful are far from over.
With love, jealousy, and heartbreak at play, Tuesday’s episode is packed with emotional twists. Will Ridge finally choose between Brooke and Taylor? Can Carter convince Hope to give him another chance, or will Daphne step in to change everything? Stay tuned for all the latest romance and rivalry on The Bold and the Beautiful.