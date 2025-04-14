The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila Smash Poppy’s Secrets?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 14, tease a chaotic day full of confrontations, temptations, and secrets coming to light. While Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) gears up for a showdown with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) makes a risky move on Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) behind Electra Forrester’s (Laneya Grace) back.

At Il Giardino, Sheila impatiently awaits updates from Luna, who’s been sent on a mission to seduce Will at Forrester Creations. Wearing a disguise, Luna corners Will alone and ups the ante by stripping down to her undergarments, suggesting he help her pick out a new outfit from a rack of Forrester designs. Though Will insists he’s not interested, Luna suspects he’s just hiding his attraction. Trouble could erupt if Electra catches them in such a compromising situation, but Luna is determined to see her plan through.

Meanwhile, Sheila and Poppy’s confrontation escalates quickly. Sheila is furious over Poppy’s past – particularly her hookup with John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) when he was barely legal and her years of secrecy about Luna’s true paternity. Sheila unleashes a tirade of insults, calling out Poppy’s betrayal and poor choices. Poppy fires back with some harsh words of her own, leading Sheila to lose her temper completely – and smash a cake right into Poppy’s face.

Considering Sheila’s dangerous history, Poppy might be lucky that it’s just cake this time instead of something far worse!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Monday’s episode will be packed with jaw-dropping moments and over-the-top drama. Between Luna’s bold seduction and Sheila’s cake-slinging fury, viewers won’t want to miss a second of the chaos ahead.