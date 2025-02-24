The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Accept Finn’s Shocking Paternity Bombshell?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (February 24) will deliver a game-changing revelation as John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) finally confesses to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he is Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) father. As Steffy grapples with the shocking news, Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) faces an impending showdown with Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Meanwhile, Luna lands in more trouble when “Dario,” aka Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann), recognizes her as a former intern tied to a dark past.

Steffy recently learned that Finn had a past with Poppy when he was just 18, leading her to believe it was nothing more than a fleeting, one-sided crush. She even reassured Finn that their relationship had suffered no lasting damage from his youthful mistake. However, Finn is about to prove her wrong with a truth bomb that changes everything.

On Monday’s episode, Finn reveals that he secretly took not one but two DNA tests, confirming that he is indeed Luna’s biological father. As the reality sinks in, Steffy will be left reeling—not only because of Finn’s newly discovered daughter but also because of her own dark history with Luna.

Steffy has every reason to panic. Luna once drugged her and left her trapped inside a demolition-ready building, a horrifying experience that Steffy barely survived. Now, as Finn confirms their family connection, those traumatic memories will come rushing back, making it even harder for Steffy to accept the truth. She may initially hope the DNA test was flawed, but Finn has already ruled out any errors by running another test.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Poppy remains in the dark about Finn’s confession. She has been trying to mend fences with her sister, Li, who recently asked for forgiveness in hopes of rekindling their bond. But once Li learns that Finn is Luna’s father, their fragile truce will be shattered. Poppy is running out of time before her web of secrets unravels completely.

At the Spencer mansion, Luna encounters another problem when Remy, also known as "Dario," recognizes her. He suspects she was once a Forrester intern involved in a double homicide, and Luna's ankle monitor does little to disprove his suspicions. As Remy presses her for answers, Luna finds herself cornered yet again.

With Steffy struggling to accept Finn’s newfound daughter, Li and Poppy’s relationship on the verge of implosion, and Luna facing accusations from her past, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for explosive drama. Will Steffy be able to move forward knowing Luna is Finn’s child, or will this revelation tear her marriage apart? And how long can Poppy keep her secrets buried before Li unleashes her fury?