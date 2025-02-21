The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Finally Tell Steffy the Truth About Luna?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 21, promise major drama as secrets threaten to come to light. Steffy Forrester faces a shocking revelation from Finn, while Remy Pryce looks to turn over a new leaf. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa is caught off guard when Remy recognizes her, putting her house arrest secret at risk.

Remy, fresh out of police custody, hopes to redeem himself and secure a new job. He’ll pitch the idea of returning to Il Giardino, leaving Deacon Sharpe with a tough decision—should he take a chance on Remy again? If that doesn’t work out, Remy may turn to Bill Spencer for help reconnecting with Will Spencer and Electra Forrester to make amends.

Meanwhile, Luna is stunned to find Remy in the Spencer mansion and initially mistakes him for an air conditioning repairman. However, Remy takes a closer look at Luna, convinced he’s seen her before. With all the media coverage surrounding Tom Starr and Paul Hollister’s tragic fates, he may connect the dots. Luna, fearing that Remy could expose her house arrest situation, may plead with him to stay quiet.

Elsewhere, Li Finnegan and Poppy Nozawa share a heartfelt moment, as Li apologizes for her past treatment of Poppy and hopes they can truly start fresh as sisters. However, Poppy remains tense, knowing that Finn is on the verge of a confession that could change everything.

At the cliff house, Finn finally sits Steffy down, warning her that what he’s about to say will be difficult to hear. But will he reveal the full truth—that Luna is his daughter? Or will he hesitate and only admit that Luna has gone missing and the prison is giving him the runaround about her whereabouts? Either way, Steffy is in for a shock that could shake their relationship to its core.

As Finn wrestles with his confession, Luna scrambles to keep her past hidden, and Remy tries to prove he’s changed, Friday’s episode is packed with emotional twists. Will Steffy learn the truth, or will Finn back out at the last second? Stay tuned for the fallout from these game-changing moments.