The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Tell Liam He’s Dying?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 21, hint at a powerful and emotional episode as Steffy Forrester grapples with a heartbreaking decision. With Liam Spencer’s life hanging in the balance, Steffy feels she must be the one to break the news—no matter how painful it is.

After Liam checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice, he made it to the cliff house just in time to surprise his daughter, Kelly, with an impromptu daddy-daughter dance. While Kelly was overjoyed by the sweet moment, Steffy was reeling nearby. A text from John “Finn” Finnegan delivered a crushing update—Liam has an inoperable brain mass.

Though devastated, Steffy knows she needs to speak to Finn before telling Liam anything. As Liam continues creating special memories with Kelly—likely with a pizza or ice cream outing to make up for the missed dance—Steffy and Finn will have a serious conversation about his condition.

When Finn returns home, he’ll confirm the worst: Liam’s condition is terminal. Despite the weight of the news, Steffy insists she should be the one to tell Liam. Their history, shared love for Kelly, and emotional bond make her feel she can offer comfort in the darkest moment.

As the episode builds, a nervous and tearful Steffy prepares to speak to Liam. Monday’s cliffhanger will likely end with her ominous words: “There’s something I need to tell you…”

With Liam’s fate now clear, Steffy steps into the most painful role of all—messenger of life-shattering news. Monday’s episode sets the stage for an emotional reckoning as Liam learns the truth about his diagnosis. Stay tuned to see how he reacts, and how this revelation changes everything for the Forrester and Spencer families.