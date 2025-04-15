The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Take Down Daphne to Protect Hope?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Tuesday, April 15, tensions are ready to erupt. Brooke Logan catches wind of Daphne Rose’s scheme and won’t stay silent. Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe proves once again she’s the queen of petty vengeance, and across town, love triangles spiral out of control.

At Forrester Creations, Daphne Rose steps up her campaign to win over Carter Walton—at Hope Logan’s expense. As Daphne shamelessly trashes Hope and makes another seductive move on Carter, she’s unaware Brooke Logan is listening in.

Needless to say, that doesn’t end well. Brooke explodes in a fiery outburst, confronting Daphne for disrespecting her daughter. As tempers flare, Carter is left awkwardly stuck between the two women, unsure how to defuse the drama without causing even more damage.

Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, things get messier—literally. After Poppy Nozawa slaps Sheila Sharpe, Sheila retaliates with a dessert tray assault, smashing cake right into Poppy’s face. It’s classic Sheila chaos, and while it may seem playful compared to her criminal past, everyone knows Sheila never lets things go for long.

With her pride bruised and her rival dripping in frosting, Sheila may just be getting started. Poppy should watch her back—this feud is far from over.

Elsewhere, Ivy Forrester shares a heart-to-heart with Electra Forrester, encouraging her and making optimistic predictions about her relationship with Will Spencer. But while Ivy’s offering advice, Will is delivering rejection.

After Luna strips down in an attempt to catch Will’s attention, he firmly turns her down. Luna, however, refuses to take the hint. She’s determined to win Will over, no matter how many times he says no—and she's already working on a new plan to make that happen.

From family feuds to failed flirtations, this Tuesday’s Bold and the Beautiful promises high drama and higher stakes. Will Brooke’s defense of Hope drive Daphne out of Forrester? Can Sheila keep things to just cake… or will she go darker? And will Luna ever back off, or is Will about to find himself in deeper trouble?