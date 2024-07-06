The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin Season 2 Renewed; All We Know So Far

Noel Fielding-led comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Season 2 has been renewed on Apple TV+. Fans can expect more whimsical adventures from Fielding portrayed as Dick Turpin, who is a charming highwayman. The series is set in the 18th century, where Turpin, a famous robber was a success solely due to his charisma and style. Along with another gang of rogues, Turpin navigates through many escapes and has many interactions with celebrities. Turpin and his gang encounter both highs and lows together. Expect more whimsical escapades in the upcoming season.

The cast of Season 1

Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Hugh Bonneville, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Michael Fielding, Kiri Flaherty, Samuel Leakey and Dolly Wells were a cast of Season 1.

Noel Fielding finds fresh comedy inspiration

In March 2024, the six-episode first season of Dick Turpin was debuted. Noel Fielding co-founded with Julian Barrat, The Mighty Boosh, a comedy troupe and their eponymous BBC TV series. Fielding shared with TVLine that he experienced, “It was very difficult to do comedy. I don’t think we realized how lucky we were until afterward. They gave us complete creative freedom to do what we wanted.”

Fielding was able to get renewed motivation from Dick Turpin. He appreciated the freedom given to explore comedy without being compared to his earlier work. He stated, “It felt like the period costume aspect of this freed me up, and it sort of took it away from any comparisons to The Boosh,”

