The Morning Show Season 3: Billy Crudup drops hints and talks about Bradley’s reaction to Cory’s declaration of love

With the best overall cast, The Morning Show comes with fresh vibes and unmatched drama, which will definitely not allow you to look away. With its successful seasons 1 and 2, which received a lot of love from viewers, the show is set to return with twisting plots and a daily dose of drama. And to provide some insight, Billy Crudup snuggled up to share behind-the-scenes glimpses and what about season 3 will pique the audience's interest.

Billy Crudup drops hints:

In an interview with TVLine, Billy Crudup was asked about Bradley’s reaction after Cory unexpectedly declares love, which was the end of season 2, and ever since, viewers have had the same question, which will be sequenced in season 3 of The Morning Show.

To provide some context for the Season 2 finale: When Bradley, played by Reese Witherspoon, was worried because she couldn't find her brother, that was the time when Cory decided to talk about his feelings. With time, the audience couldn’t help but put their hands on their heads because Cory didn’t wait for a perfect moment but rather blurted out his feelings when Bradley had something else on her mind.

Cory’s impromptu declaration of love in season 2:

"I love you." I want that recorded in the annals of time. I don’t know what’s going to happen, OK? Now the universe knows I said that. I really love you. I love you." Before Bradley could react or process Cory’s declaration of love in a meaningful manner, her phone rang with news about her brother’s whereabouts. And the audience has been curious about what Bradley said ever since.