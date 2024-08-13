The Perfect Addiction: What was Kayden’s Ultimate End? Explained

Perfect Addiction stars Ross Butler, Kiana Madeira, and Matthew Noszka as the leading stars entangled in a steamy love triangle for the dramatic storyline of two MMA fighters and their trainer.

The movie unfolds with Madeira’s Sienna as she trains the reigning champion Noszka’s Jax and simultaneously sparks a romance with. But their love story is short-lived. She breaks up with him after Jax is caught red-handed cheating with Sienna’s younger sister, Beth played by Bree Winslow.

What happened to Kayden in Perfect Addicton?

Kayden and Sienna's romance meet an inconclusive end. Following a brief argument, the duo seem estranged but Sienna is still rooting for Kayden for the ultimate fight with Jax.

Cheering support, she witnesses Kayden prevail gloriously over his arch-nemesis and Sienna's ex. But drama ensues as the lovers lean in for a kiss. Jax, consumed in jealousy and anger, attempts to hit Kayden moments after the match is over but ends up knocking out Sienna with his punch.

Unconscious for three days straight, Sienna wakes up to find Kayden is gone. She embarks on a new mission while enduring another heartbreak and trains with Julian to become a fighter with an iron-willed resolve to stand up for herself.

Eventually, Kayden returns to the gym and finds her training. He opens up to his side of the story and apologizes for leaving her alone. Kayden also confesses his love for her and adds that he left MMA and underground fighting for good and is lookong forward to applying for schools during the fall.

For those uninitiated, the film has a lingering plot about Sienna’s fate as a MMA fighter. A competent trainer, Sienna never contemplated being a fighter herself, or if she did, her ex-Jax wavered her beliefs to be a fighter someday.

With Kayden’s introduction in her life, Sienna’s hope is restored for he encourages her to pursue the sport as a fighter rather than training the reigning athletes. Kayden’s well wishes are further nuanced when he leaves Sienna to free her from his shadow.

In the final minutes, Julian thanked Kayden because his popularity had kept the gym running. That is until Sienna pitches a new champion for Julian. The latter, thinking Kayden would return to MMA, asks him about it but Sienna has other plans. It is revealed that she will now train to be a pro fighter, not Kayden, hence the final scene.

Perfect Addiction ends with a rather hazy picture of Sienna’s romance with Kayden. But it seems as though she does end up with him after he abruptly returns to the gym and finds her sparring with Julian. The final scene shows Sienna training with Kayden with Julian by their side before the screen cuts to black.

Therefore, Kayden's retreat from the MMA world while being a formidable support for Sienna, while he charts out a new path for himself is his ultimate end in the film.

What is Perfect Addiction about?

Sienna sets out on a vengeful path after she is cheated on by her boyfriend Jax. While on a hunt for a new MMA fighter to train, she catches a glimpse of Butler’s Kayden Williams during an underground fight with her ex-Jax. The match is inconclusive as the police barge in amidst the fight but Sienna recognizes potential in Kayden to beat the reigning Jax.

She seeks out Kayden and promises to train to defeat Jax in return for a place to stay. She moves in with him and expectedly finds her new flame despite strictly professional motives.

On the other hand, Jax is trying hard to get back with Sienna but his attempts are deemed futile as she is involved with Kayden, creating a rift between the two fighters.

Sienna wins the support of her gym owner, Manu Bennett’s Julian, a revered MMA fighter who helps her train Kayden to be the best. The film builds up to the ultimate Kayden vs. Jax fight but viewers are unsure of Sienna and Kayden’s dynamic since they get into a heated altercation the day before.

On the day of the big fight, Julian and Sienna step in to voice support for Kayden who ends up winning by knockout. But the drama doesn’t end there

Sienna wakes up from a three day-black out after Jax mistakenly hit her during the ultimate fight. She realizes Kayden is gone.

With the help of Julian, she is now determined to finally invest in herself and train to become a pro fighter.

The movie ends with a message about self-worth. Though it appears that Sienna’s character is reliant on Kayden and Jax centering on their love triangle, the end casts a spotlight on her potential as a fighter.

Perfect Addiction is based on the 2022 Wattpad novel of the same name, optioned by Constantin Films, JB Pictures, and Wattpad Webstoon Studios, per Amazon UK. It is directed by Castille Landon.

