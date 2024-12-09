Travis Kelce Has THIS Reaction To Watching Taylor Swift’s Favorite Christmas Movie; Details Inside

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate this year’s holiday season together. With Christmas just around the corner, Kelce and his sister-in-law, Kylie, talked about setting the perfect mood for the festivities by selecting and watching some of the Christmas movies, especially the one that is Swift’s favorite.

While making an appearance on the New Heights hotline during the episode, Kylie proposed the idea that her husband, Jason, and the Kansas City Chiefs star would watch and review Love Actually. The Hugh Grant starrer is notably the Grammy-winning singer’s choice.

However, Kelce gave a raw and surprising reaction to the idea of watching the film. When Kylie said, "'Love Actually’ is a tremendous movie that you can really sit down with your significant others and enjoy because it’s not like one of your significant others hasn’t asked you to watch it multiple times and you said no every time.”

She further added, "So, this would be a great excuse to get you to watch it. OK, I hope you take this into consideration."

Reacting to his wife’s statements, Jason Kelce quipped and said, "I think we both can probably agree we’re not doing ‘Love Actually.’” Agreeing with his brother, the younger Kelce said, "Yes, probably not. I’ll do, like, a really good Christmas movie though."

The NFL star went on to tell his sister-in-law, "Yeah, don’t f---ing torture me. Torture your husband. I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky. Don’t f---ing come for me."

Meanwhile, in an older interview with the media portal, Swift revealed that she is a fan of the multi-starrer film, which, alongside Grant, also cast Keira Knightley and Liam Neeson.

While sitting down for an interview with Teen Vogue, the Bad Blood singer said, "Did you ever watch the movie ‘Love Actually’ where Hugh Grant’s voiceover says, ‘If you look around, love actually is all around?’ That’s my favorite motto."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift will soon join Travis Kelce and his family for the Christmas celebrations, amidst ending her Eras Tour.

