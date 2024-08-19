The Umbrella Academy Season 4: 8 Major Problems With The Series' Finale

The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series, ended on a disappointing note due to numerous narrative problems in its final season. The series, which had been expected to end with a satisfying conclusion, was largely weakened by the decision to reduce the episode count to six instead of the standard 10. The lack of payoffs for established threads weakened the ending and aspects of seasons 1-3. The series' inability to stick to its landing was disappointing, as it was one of the few Netflix original series to finish its story, which was undercut by season 4's numerous problems.

1. The Hargreeves siblings' deaths

The Umbrella Academy ended with the Hargreeves sacrificing themselves to save the universe, ending broken timelines and apocalypses. This noble decision made the series feel pointless in retrospect, as their actions contributed to the universe's brokenness and made their previous victories hollow, making the series feel hollow.

The series' additional seasons feel unnecessary as they prolong the truth about the Hargreeves' actions and lives, leaving nothing from the previous seasons remembered in the restored timeline. Five and his siblings eventually realized the truth and sacrificed themselves, leading to a sense of unnecessary prolongation.

2. Lila and Five's romance

Season 4 of the show revolved around an unexpected romance between Five and Lila, who were trapped in a multiversal subway for seven years. Their past was more of a brother-sister bond, making the romantic shift feel jarring. The development of their relationship was mostly shown in a montage, which did not make the plot twist feel earned.

The multiversal subway was crucial to the series' endgame and Five's realization of his and the Hargreeves' needs. However, Five and Lila's relationship added unnecessary drama, hurting their arcs and taking time away from storylines that deserved more attention in the final season.

3. Klaus never learned how the original Ben died

The Umbrella Academy learned about the death of the original Ben through the Jennifer Incident, but Klaus was not present at the time and never learned the truth before his siblings were wiped from existence. Klaus had a deeper connection to Ben than his siblings, as they only knew him as a child, spending years with the ghost of an adult Ben.

Klaus should have learned the truth about Ben's death, but instead, he spent season 4 trying to pay off debts to Quinn, escape Quinn, and escape a coffin. The other Hargreeves siblings should have told Klaus the truth, as it would have made his decision to sacrifice himself and his siblings feel more earned.

4. The Abigail Hargreeves twist

Season 4 of the show featured a plot twist featuring Abigail Hargreeves disguised as Sy Grossman, who triggers a final apocalypse to restore the main timeline. However, this twist was underdeveloped due to Abigail's limited screentime and lack of familiarity with the audience and characters, resulting in her deceptions and betrayal being less emotionally impactful.

The reveal about Abigail and the consequences of her manipulation may have been better if she had been in season 4 or the series more, but Reginald's only revelation made the situation worse. The Hargreeves children never learned about Sy Grossman's true identity, and their relationship with Reginald felt underdeveloped, making their final scene on the bench less impactful.

5. Ben’s season 3 mid-credits scene was never addressed

The Umbrella Academy season 3 finale featured a mid-credits scene with a well-dressed Ben riding a subway, wearing glasses, and reading a book. This scene was a tease for Ben's season 4 story, but it was never addressed in season 4. It remains unclear why it was included at the end of season 3 or what it was trying to set up.

Ben's public transportation in season 4 was different from the multiversal subway that Five and Lila used for seven years. The mid-credits scene could have indirectly teased this, but it would be confusing as Ben never spent time on the subway. The Umbrella Academy, praised for its uniqueness, fell into a common pitfalls with a credits scene hinting at something that never came to fruition.

6. Sloane’s fate was never revealed

Sloane, a member of the Sparrow Academy and married to Luther, was never revealed in season 4. Despite being with the Hargreeves in Reginald's reset timeline, she was ignored in the final episodes. This lack of resolution made season 3 and her relationship with Luther feel meaningless. Luther's Umbrella Academy season 4 story suffered from her absence, as giving up on finding Sloane seemed inconsistent with his determination. Sloane's memory was wiped from existence in the end, but her fate should have been clearly addressed before this.

7. The Umbrella Academy's ending felt rushed

The Umbrella Academy's final season suffered due to poor pacing due to a reduced episode count, resulting in rushed storylines and lack of narrative breathing room. New characters like Jennifer, Dr. Gene Thibedeau, and Dr. Jean Thibedeau were not properly developed, making it difficult to invest in their lives or their fates.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 needed a standard 10 episodes to fully showcase the Hargreeves' journey, including their powers, rescue Jennifer, and their own adventures. Additional episodes could have addressed other narrative issues and allowed for a more comprehensive story.

