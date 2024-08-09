The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Why Was Sloane Absent in This Season? Explained

In season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, Sloane's absence is an unavoidable conversation. Season 3 introduced the Sparrows, who were quickly eliminated from the show. Only Sloane and Ben remain to represent the Sparrow clan. Their numbers are further reduced after Allison fulfills Sir Reginald Hargreeves' plan to reset the universe, leaving Sloane as the only surviving member of the Umbrella and Sparrow academies not transferred into the new timeline.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 lacks significant details about Sloane, Genesis Rodriguez's character, and Sloane's disappearance. The final episodes do not reveal significant information about her disappearance, leaving major questions about Luther's missing wife unanswered. The show remains a no-Sloane zone, leaving the mystery unresolved.

Who was Sloane in The Umbrella Academy?

Sloane was one of the more empathetic members of the Sparrow Academy. She dreams of leaving her childhood home behind to travel around the world and simply live a life outside of the one she has. In terms of Sloane's Sparrow Academy powers and skills, she can manipulate gravity, which allows her to fly and lift others off their feet, throwing them across rooms in battle.

Sloane has a big heart and lets people in as she tries to understand them and their plight. She’s one of the only members of the Sparrow Academy who wasn’t entirely reluctant about working with the Umbrella Academy in season 3.

Advertisement

Where was Sloane during The Umbrella Academy season 4?

In season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Sir Reginald and Allison reset the universe, resulting in Luther's return, Allison's daughter's existence, and the siblings losing their powers. Theories suggested that Sir Reginald may have taken Sloane hostage or fulfilled her dream by sending her on an adventure.

In season 4, The Umbrella Academy revealed that the version of Sloane who married Luther was never included in the new timeline. The reason for this is unclear, but Sir Reginald may have seized the opportunity to get rid of Sloane, as the Sparrow Academy siblings were cruel to their adopted father. Allison's feelings for Luther may have also led to Sloane's disappearance.

The Umbrella Academy season 4's timeline is unlikely to contain an alternative version of Sloane, as it only shows Hargreeves siblings from the previous timeline. Sir Reginald's goal was to create a world where Abigail lived, so there were no marigold children in the timeline. Allison's deal may have prevented Sir Reginald from excluding the Umbrella siblings, Lila, and Ben.

Advertisement

Luther didn't try hard to bring back Sloane

In season 3, Luther was determined to bring back his wife, Sloane, by searching across the timeline and convincing Sir Reginald to undo her disappearance. However, during the six-year gap between seasons 3 and 4, Luther seemingly gave up, leaving no information on the duration of his search or whether he petitioned Sir Reginald to restore her.

Luther's acceptance of his situation and his romantic relationship with Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 3 were disserviced, as their strong bond was a rare instance of healthy relationships within a dysfunctional family. Luther should have turned the timeline upside down to bring Sloane back, but due to time constraints or narrative convenience, this doesn't happen.

The Umbrella Academy ends with a final timeline reset, bringing back deceased characters like Sloane. However, all 43 super-children were created by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who erased the marigold from existence. The Cleanse consolidates the multiverse into a single timeline, making it impossible for any Hargreeves sibling from any Umbrella Academy version to be alive when the show ends.

Advertisement

The marigold in The Umbrella Academy is a symbol of the lost siblings, a forgotten soul in a multiverse that no longer exists after the series' ending. If the marigold had not existed, Sloane would not have been born or created in the final timeline.

Where could Sloane be?

As The Umbrella Academy didn’t explain what could have happened to Sloane or where she could be, viewers have come up with a couple of theories. One suggests that Sloane doesn’t exist in this new timeline because Allison wanted it that way. Part of the deal between Reginald and Allison could have been having her daughter and Ray in the new timeline and getting rid of Sloane, further establishing herself as the other villain of season 3.

Another theory explains Sloane might be a prisoner at Hotel Oblivion, and others believe Sloane’s marigold was used to bring Reginald’s wife back. Other theories suggest Sloane is alive, but her memory was wiped, which could have also been part of Allison’s plan, and she could even be under Reginald’s control in the new timeline

ALSO READ: ‘Definitely Bittersweet’: The Umbrella Academy Cast Reunite At Fourth And Final Season Premiere