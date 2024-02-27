The Voice Season 25: Here's What We Know About The Coaches This Year

The Voice season 25 premiered on February 26, 2024. Last season, winner Michael Huntley won the show, marking the second consecutive trophy for Team Niall. Season 24 was led by Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. The new season will feature a new coaching panel, with the first-ever coaching duo introduced in The Voice UK.

Chance the Rapper is returning as a full-time coach after remaining absent in season 24. Meanwhile, John Legend’s comeback will mark his ninth season on the coaching panel. Reba McEntire is also returning to fill the red chair for the second consecutive time. In addition, the new season brings an exciting twist by introducing the first-ever joint coaches, Dan+ Shay, thereby promising a dynamic addition to the line-up.

Exploring the coaches of The Voice season 25

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper, born in Chicago in 1993, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. He gained mainstream recognition in 2013 with his second mixtape, Acid Rap. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, achieved commercial success and earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The album, featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award. Bennett also won Best New Artist. His debut studio album, The Big Day, was released in 2019, with continued commercial success and moderate critical reception.

In addition to his solo career, Chance is a member of the Chicago-based collective Savemoney, and is the vocalist for the band the Social Experiment, led by trumpeter Nico Segal. The band released their album Surf in 2015.[8] Bennett has since been prolific in social activism and philanthropic endeavors in his hometown.

In October 2022, Chance was announced as a coach for the twenty-third season of The Voice in spring 2023. However, in May 2023, he was replaced by John Legend for the twenty-fourth season in fall 2023. In June 2023, Chance returned as a coach for the twenty-fifth season in spring 2024.

John Legend

John Roger Stephens, professionally known as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, and actor. He began his musical career working behind the scenes for other artists, playing piano on Lauryn Hill's "Everything Is Everything," and making uncredited guest appearances on Jay-Z's "Encore" and Alicia Keys's "You Don't Know My Name".

He was the first artist to sign with Kanye West's GOOD Music, through which he released his debut studio album, Get Lifted (2004). The album reached the top ten of the Billboard 200, received double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and spawned his first hit song, "Ordinary People."

Legend has served as a vocal coach for the reality competition series The Voice from its sixteenth season which he won to its twenty-second season, and again from its twenty-fourth season. Legend became The Voice's senior coach in season 24 after Blake Shelton's departure.

Reba McEntire

Reba Nell McEntire is an American country music singer and actress that has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Since the 1970s, McEntire has placed over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which reached the number one spot. McEntire starred in the television series Reba, which aired for six seasons. She also owns several businesses, including a restaurant and a clothing line.

McEntire gained popularity with her top ten country songs, including "Can't Even Get the Blues". However, she became unhappy with her career and signed with MCA Records in 1984. Her second album, My Kind of Country, was a breakout, spawning two number one Billboard country singles. McEntire released seven more studio albums and ten more number one country hits, including "One Promise Too Late", "The Last One to Know", and the Grammy Award-winning "Whoever's in New England".

Since 2023, McEntire has been featured as a coach on The Voice.

Dan and Shay

Dan + Shay is an American country pop duo, consisting of vocalists Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They have released five albums and nine singles, with five topping the Country Airplay chart and three topping the Hot Country Songs chart. They have collaborated with Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson. From 2019 to 2021, they won three Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Before the duo's foundation, Mooney was a solo artist on T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment label and Smyers was a member of a group called Bonaventure as well as a previous member of the band Transition on Floodgate Records. The two met in Nashville, Tennessee, in December 2012 at Dan's house during a party. There they would perform together for the first time and started writing the day after they met. The first song they ever wrote together got put on hold for Rascal Flatts. Within two months, the duo had multiple publishing offers and signed with Warner/Chappell Music.

Dan + Shay's musical style has been described as country, country pop, and pop. They also utilize elements of pop, country rock, soft rock, and R&B.

In June 2023, it was announced that the duo would become coaches on the 25th season of The Voice as the first ever duo coach on the American version on the show.

