10 Shows To Watch If You Like The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

There’s not much time before we return to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The first edition of this very ambitious fantasy series successfully charmed the audience with its grand visuals and epic storytelling. And season 2 promises to delve deeper into the Second Age of Middle-earth, exploring the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the epic battles between good and evil. While the first part left fans on a cliffhanger with a thrilling finale, the next chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world is looking way bigger and sharper. Scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2024, the fantasy show will make a grand entrance on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes. As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, it's the perfect time to explore other fantasy series that feature all the fan favorites—fantasy, folklore and Frodo-like heroes!

Game of Thrones

Starting with a must-watch! If you like medieval fantasy, complex family relations, politics and of course dragons, this iconic series has to make your watchlist next. Game of Thrones, is an eight-season series based on the Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin. Featuring Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke in pivotal roles, the series follows the quest for taking the Iron throne of the seven kingdoms.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, HBO Max

The Witcher

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's popular book series, The Witcher follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who finds himself entangled in a world of magic and politics. On his journey to fulfill his destiny of protecting Princess Cirilla, he falls for a quarter-elf sorceress, Yennefer and now the trio is up against the evil world. This fantasy drama is helmed by writer-producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and features Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chlotra in starring roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shadow Hunters

Part of the Shadowhunter Chronicles, Shadow Hunters is based on The Mortal Instrument, a novel series by Cassandra Clare. It follows Clary Fray, a young girl who discovers she is a shadow hunter—half-human and half-angel—who is destined to fight demons and has the struggle of forbidden love. Supported by his fellow hunters and friends, Clary has to serve a greater purpose.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Wheel of Time

Adapted from Robert Jordan's bestselling book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time follows a group of young people who discover they are destined to save the world from a dark force. Their fantasy world is filled with mythical creatures, magic and some fire-breath dragons too. The series involves a cosmic battle between the forces of good and evil, both of whom are fighting for dominance of the world.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Shannara Chronicles

The Shannara Chronicles is a fantasy series that has the most in common with the original Tolkien, as it is based on a popular book series by Terry Brooks. A two-season series follows the adventures of a group of young heroes in a post-apocalyptic world where magic has returned and mythical creatures roam the land. The series shows epic battles, stunning visuals, and complex characters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Combining historical fiction and time travel, Outlander follows a married nurse who is transported back in time to Scotland in the 18th century. The story is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel and follows the journey of an Englishwoman, Claire Randall. The six-season series centers on challenges of separation, journey to a new world and more.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shadow and Bone

Inspired from Russian and Slavic influences, Shadow and Bone combines elements of fantasy and adventure, introducing viewers to a world filled with Grisha, magical beings who possess extraordinary powers. The show revolves around a young Alina Starko, an orphan who gets attacked by monsters only to discover that she is a Grisha—a person with magical gifts.

Where to watch: Netflix

House of the Dragons

A prequel to the iconic series Game of Thrones, House of Dragons is set 200 years before the events of the original series. It follows the Targaryen family, known for their dragons, as they struggle to maintain their power and face internal divisions. The two-part series sees a great war between two sides, the greens and the black.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, HBO Max

Fate: The Winx Saga

A reimagining of the popular animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Club follows a group of fairies attending Alfea College, a magical boarding school. This supernatural teen drama television series focuses on the fairies’ journeys as they discover their powers, navigate friendships, and confront dark forces.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vikings

Vikings is a historical drama series based on the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Viking warrior. This drama series depicts the lives of Vikings during the 8th and 9th centuries, including their raids, exploration, and cultural practices. Running for six seasons, Vikings is considered one of the biggest hits.

Where to watch: Netflix

