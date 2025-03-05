The White Lotus Alum Jennifer Coolidge Says She Weirdly Got to Relive Her 20s Through Acting Roles: 'I Was Out of Control'

Jennifer Coolidge is one of the most highly acclaimed names in the Hollywood film industry. The actress from The White Lotus reflected on her younger years while promoting her new movie, Riff Raff.

The 63-year-old Emmy-winning actress shed light on her life in New York City during her 20s, stating that she used to get into a lot of trouble back then.

"I was just partying in a way that was very extreme and not buckling down or trying to make anything really important happen—you know, getting a career going or anything," the 2 Broke Girls actress stated.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Coolidge went on to say that she was busy going to the Palladium. This period in her life was "one of those things" that made Jennifer Coolidge feel out of control. "I couldn’t stop it. I couldn’t stop the train," she added in the interview.

Further in her conversation with the publication, the A Cinderella Story actress mentioned that this experience had a long-lasting and unexpected impact on her professional life as well.

Recalling the time, Coolidge mentioned that the roles she ended up playing pushed her even further into an extreme life.

Speaking to the outlet and shedding light on her past, Coolidge described her life as a "weird train" that made her incredibly vulnerable. “You’re so vulnerable, and all these kinds of weirdos come out of the woodwork with bad intentions,” she added.

For those who may not know, Jennifer Coolidge has appeared in films such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, in which she played the role of a woman at a football game, and the 1999 film American Pie, where she portrayed Jeanine Stifler.