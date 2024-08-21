The Witcher Author Shares Update On Finishing New Book; Deets

Fans of The Witcher have something to look forward to. Andrzej Sapkowski has finally written the next book in this series. This he announced in an interview with Chimères, where he revealed that it took him approximately two years to complete it. However, no release date for this book has been mentioned. The Polish author hinted last August that it shouldn’t take more than a year before the novel comes out. The fans are eagerly waiting for an official release.

This would be the first new Witcher book in a decade if released today. In 2013, the last book Season of Storms, which was actually a prequel, came out. The forthcoming time is expected to stick with a similar pattern of standalone narrative. Though part of The Witcher universe, it isn’t designed as a continuation of the main saga. This time, however, Geralt’s story will be centered on exclusively.

At a time when fans of another fantasy series are still waiting for news like this. As George R.R. Martin recently expressed his own annoyance at how long it is taking him to finish his novels, fans may find solace in knowing that they are not alone. It should be said here that both works are major fantasy books; nevertheless, their differences take precedence over their similarities.

Now Sapkowski ends his new work thus giving food for thought for admirers of Witcher, while readers of Martin keep patient. Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 will be the final season and production began on Season 4 in April for The Witcher.