The Young and the Restless April 11 Episode Recap: Claire Hesitates to Accept Kyle's Proposal, Sally Warns Audra

On Friday's The Young and the Restless episode, love was on the agenda with momentous choices and perilous transactions.

Kyle Abbott surprised everyone by inviting Claire to join him. The two had a lovely time at Crimson Lights, frolicking around over coffee topped with whipped cream.

But things got serious when Kyle mentioned living together. Claire appeared uncertain, labeling the suggestion "rushed." She confessed she enjoyed his company but required additional time to consider. Her greatest concern? Victor Newman.

Kyle attempted to assuage Claire's concerns regarding Victor. He informed her that Victor's issue concerned Jack and Billy, not them. However, she remained uncertain, hoping Victor would reconsider their relationship. They left their conversation on a kiss, with their future uncertain.

At the same time, Audra dropped a bombshell on Sally Spectra. She told her that Victor presented her with an offer of a high-level job, but one with a stipulation. Victor ordered her to split up Claire and Kyle.

Sally told Audra to stay away from Victor's tricks. But Audra did not listen. She viewed this as her opportunity for revenge against Kyle.

Audra later sat down with Victor to finalize their agreement. She insisted on her own company with complete autonomy, and Victor acquiesced.

At the Newman ranch, Victoria defended Claire and Kyle. She asked Victor to leave Claire's happiness alone. Victor refused, saying the Abbotts were a disaster. However, he complimented Victoria on her efforts at running the company.

Things got tense when Audra arrived. Victoria was surprised to hear Audra had been offered a new job. After Victoria departed, Audra and Victor completed their secret deal.

With plenty of questions still unanswered, one thing's for sure - big changes are coming to Genoa City. Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on Paramount Plus.

