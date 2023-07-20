The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Billy's cover-up for Jack related to Ashley somehow?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature power moves, ulterior motives, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the July 20, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Billy, played by Jason Thompson, has been enjoying work as he takes over at Jabot while Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is busy dealing with issues in his personal life. Billy might have been disappointed that Jack did not consult or tell him about his decision to promote Diane, but he still covers up for his brother. What is it that Jack needs covering from?

Does it have something to do with their sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, who has been busy plotting against Jabot? She is stubborn in her belief that Jack's decision to get back with Diane, played by Susan Walters, was wrong and so is their engagement. Ashley believes Diane has some ulterior motives for being with Jack and she wants to protect Jabot from it.

Ashley is already engaged to Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, and working on their new company together. She asks him to help her keep Diane and Jack away from Jabot. What will their next move be? Will their planning and plotting work out in their favor? Or will they fall flat on their faces? Does Tucker have some other agenda on his radar too? Considering his recent real with Phyllis and advice to Audra, it wouldn't be surprising if he actually did.

Meanwhile, Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, has had a history with Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, which is why she has eyes on her like a hawk. Christine was sure that she was only doing her job and serving justice but she has recently started realizing her behavior with her nemesis is actually much more personal. As she argues with Phyllis, Christine thinks she might be going harsher on her because of their not-so-flowery history.

