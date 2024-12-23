The Young And The Restless Star Conner Floyd Proposes To Carly Frei In A Snowy Boston Setting

Conner Floyd, known for his role as Phillip Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless, has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Carly Frei. The soap star proposed on Saturday, December 21, during a visit to Boston, Frei’s hometown. The special moment took place at Boston Commons, surrounded by the charm of a snowy winter landscape.

“We are huge family people, so having both of our families together was important,” Floyd shared. “Carly is from Boston, so the city has such a special place in her heart.”

Conner Floyd planned the proposal to create a day Frei would never forget. Despite the cold 25-degree weather, the Boston Commons, covered in snow, provided a picturesque setting.

Floyd joked that getting her to walk through the park in 25-degree weather was a struggle, but they made it happen. One photo captured the couple moments after the proposal, showing Frei’s pear-cut diamond ring with a split gold band.

“Thank God it snowed, too!” Floyd added. The proposal was followed by a surprise party with their families and friends. Frei’s family and Floyd’s parents and sister, who flew in from Austin, Texas, joined the celebration.

For Floyd and Frei, family played a significant role in the engagement. “Carly is the love of my life,” Floyd shared. “She means the world to me, and I really wanted to make this special for her.”

Floyd revealed that both families being present made the day even more magical for Frei. He added that she’s his best friend, and he would literally do anything for her.

The couple has been dating for several years and made their relationship Instagram-official in 2020. Frei once shared on social media that they met on Valentine’s Day.

Floyd’s co-stars from The Young and the Restless were quick to congratulate the couple. Michael Mealor, who plays Kyle Abbott, commented on Instagram, “Woo!! Congratulations!!” Mark Grossman, who portrays Adam Newman, added, “Congrats, you two!!”

