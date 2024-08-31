Mandy Moore Reunites With Onscreen Husband Milo Ventimiglia; Pays Epic Tribute To Their This Is Us Characters

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia's reunion recreated an iconic moment from This Is Us. On the show, the two played much-loved married couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson. In one of the seasons, the latter's pregnancy with triplets is a key storyline. Moore, who's expecting a baby in real life with husband Taylor Goldsmith, recreated a scene with the baby bump featuring her on-screen husband Ventimiglia.

The actress took to social media to share a then vs. now picture of the two and captioned it “#ThisIsUs now and #ThatWasUs then.” This reunion happened at Moore’s podcast That Was Us with former co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan as co-hosts.

The podcast, launched in May, is meant for the actors to go down memory lane while rewatching the whole show and sharing interesting insights and behind-the-scenes stories. Moore posted another picture featuring some of the OG members, Ventimiglia, Brown, and Sullivan, from her podcast set. “Current plans: Recording a very special episode of #ThatWasUs with J̶a̶c̶k̶ ̶P̶e̶a̶r̶s̶o̶n̶ Milo Ventimiglia!!!” she captioned the post.

The podcast’s hosting trio has been rewatching and discussing each episode every week. They are 13 episodes into the 18-episode first season—a long way to go! They’ve also taken breaks to talk with series creator Dan Fogelman, actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who played Randall’s (Brown) wife Beth, and Jon Huertas, who played Miguel, Rebecca's (Moore) second husband.

Although this was the first reunion in a while, the cast has shared several heartwarming moments off-screen over the years. More recently, Ventimiglia celebrated the graduation of his on-screen children—Niles Fitch (young Randall Pearson) and Hannah Zeile (young Kate Pearson)—who graduated from USC.

Last summer, Ron Cephas Jones, who played one of the most beloved characters, William Hill, passed away. Moore shared a photo of herself alongside Brown, Sullivan, Watson, and Huertas and said, "Before the tears, we broke bread. I love this family forever. And we love you, Ron."

The series ran successfully for six seasons between 2016 and 2022, earning 39 Emmy nominations and four wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Brown.

All seasons of This Is Us are available to stream on Amazon Prime.