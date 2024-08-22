‘This Is What Postpartum Looks Like’: Ashanti Candidly Shows Her Post-Pregnancy Belly in a Social Media Post

Ashanti is keeping it real about her postpartum journey! The singer recently shared a glimpse of herself on social media, revealing her belly just four weeks after giving birth to a son, whom she shares with rapper Nelly. In an unfiltered and honest way, Ashanti proudly showed off her post-pregnancy body.

On Wednesday, August 21, the Happy singer took to social media to post a realistic picture and video that highlighted her postpartum belly.

She captioned the post, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t always on time… lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now, but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!” Ashanti added, “This is what postpartum looks like. I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

According to Today, the songstress confirmed that she gave birth to a son with Nelly on July 18, and they have named him Kareen Kenkaide Haynes. They affectionately call him “KK.”

In her conversation with the outlet, Ashanti mentioned that her son’s father chose the name with a lot of “pride.” She explained that the name is a tribute to her own father. The singer shared that her son now “dictates” everything in her life and is her top “priority.”

Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship is like something out of a romantic movie. The couple famously dated in the early 2000s, but after a long relationship, they eventually went their separate ways.

However, they rekindled their romance in 2023, which quickly made headlines. It was previously reported by the Los Angeles Times that they privately tied the knot in December 2023. In April, the Rock Wit U singer confirmed to Essence that she was expecting her first child with Nelly.

She made everyone nostalgic when she appeared on the VMA red carpet last year with a very special clutch in her hand, per Today. The clutch featured a throwback picture of the pair. She revealed to the outlet that was the place where she and Nelly initially exchanged numbers. The songstress stated that all the things lined up in the universe and she was very much content.

