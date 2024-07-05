'This Is What We're Doing': Suki Waterhouse Gets Candid About Criticism For Her Coachella Appearance Days After Giving Birth

Suki Waterhouse was repeatedly reminded that she had given birth ahead of her Coachella performance in April. While it almost got in her way of performing at the coveted music festival, the singer chose to do otherwise.

The English star, who is reportedly engaged to Robert Pattinson, opened up about how the internet tried to bog her down by the mere fact that she had given birth to her child weeks before her Coachella appearance. Even though Waterhouse had doubts of her own, the online hate made it worse.

Suki Waterhouse reflects on criticism for Coachella performance

The 32-year-old pop star did not hesitate to call out the insensitive comments during her postpartum period in a new interview with British Vogue this week. While Suki Waterhouse was beyond thrilled about being a new mother, she did not want to compromise on her blooming career, let alone miss a Coachella performance.

“You just have to go, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is what we’re about, and f**k what anyone else thinks,’” Waterhouse, who is British Vogue’s new cover star, said.

But her decision to perform on both weekends of the music festival in April 2024, six weeks after she gave birth was not received well by many of her fans. Her posts were flooded with comments reminding the Love, Rosie star that she’d just had a baby. The criticism had left Waterhouse questioning her decision to perform.

Advertisement

Waterhouse, who lives with Pattinson in Los Angeles, recalled thinking that what she was doing was not possible or even unethical.

Now that it’s done and dusted, the Supersad singer had the opportunity to reflect on her decision fondly and call out the societal pressures and negativity projected onto new mothers by holding them to certain standards.

She added, “Every mum’s morality is in question so much, not just from yourself, but from society. Everyone’s projecting something onto you. That’s an insane thing.”

Waterhouse and the Twilight star are known to be notoriously private about their personal lives. Hence, they quietly welcomed their baby girl in March 2024 and announced the news three weeks later. A source confirmed to People that the couple got engaged in December 2023.

Suki Waterhouse shared her postpartum experience

The singer-songwriter has been quite vocal about her pregnancy and postpartum experiences throughout. In an April 2024 post on Instagram, Waterhouse explained the body changes she has embraced in the fourth trimester of her postpartum period while sharing a natural picture of her body in postpartum underwear, per People.

Advertisement

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” the musician wrote while recounting the emotional time and further adding in the post's caption, “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" Waterhouse also marked the potential of her body and expressed pride and gratitude while recovering from the pregnancy.

Waterhouse posed with her daughter for their big debut on British Vogue’s July 2024 cover and spoke about finding out about her pregnancy and later telling her mother, while in tears.

ALSO READ: Suki Waterhouse Recalls ‘Very Very Intense’ First Meeting With Fiancé Robert Pattinson; Says ‘I Light Up When I’m Around Him’