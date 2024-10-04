'This Was For Us': Swifties Believe Travis Kelce's First Scenes In Grotesquerie Series Referenced THIS Popular Taylor Swift Track

Taylor Swift’s fans, who are always on the lookout for easter eggs in her songs didn't spear her boyfriend’s initial scenes in the Grotesquerie series. Swifties think that the scenes consisting him referred to her song, Getaway Car featured in the Reputation album.

For the unversed, Kelce, who plays nurse Ed Lachlan made his appearance on the show’s episode 3 as a potential romantic partner to Niecy Nash Betts's character, Lois Tryon. Ed, who is a receiving drug addict meets Lois at the hospital where her spouse Marshall is in a coma.

The two individuals flirt and Lois, who had consumed alcohol takes off in her car and ends up colliding, causing an accident which takes her back to the hospital, where Ed is a nurse. This episode concludes with both of them escaping from the hospital hand in hand and running away in his red convertible, making it a very romantic scene.

The gateway of these two characters from the show, made Swifties speculate that it was an alleged reference to the songstress’s track from, the 2017 released album. Many of her fans are talking about it online.

An X user wrote, “OF COURSE THEY DRIVE OFF IN A RED CONVERTIBLE GETAWAY CAR THIS WAS FOR US SWIFTIES.” Another person shared a snippet of the episode featuring Kelce and Betts and wrote, “I AM DEADDDDD.#Grotesquerie.”

A Swiftie posted, “it’s always that damn convertible #Grotesquerie.” While another individual questioned, “Getaway car anyone? #Grotesquerie.”

A platform user typed, “Why is Travis always driving a red convertible? Getaway car @tkelce @JasonKelce @newheightshow @taylorswift13 #Grotesquerie.”

One thing to note here is this reference comes almost a year after the Wildest Dreams singer and her beau made their relationship public as she attended his Cheifs game last year on September 24 and the couple concluded the night by getting in Kelce’s convertible and driving off, per People.

Since then the pair has been going strong by appearing together at events including Coachella back in April where they were reportedly seen enjoying the festival with one another.

Apart from that Kelce's grand appearance during the Era’s Tour show alongside Swift onstage surprised everyone and many people appreciated this as well.

Witnessing Kelce expanding his career trajectory to appear onscreen is definitely impressive. Grotesquerie's episodes air every Wednesday on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT, OIne can also watch them the next day post airing on Hulu.

