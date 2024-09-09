Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story Being Adapted To Screens? All We Know About Christmas In The Spotlight So Far

It is time for us to gear up to witness the love story seemingly based on Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce’s romance! This love story will be a lifetime film, Christmas in the Spotlight, which will hopefully give us a peek into their romance. It will be a part of the network’s 2024 It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, per People magazine.

According to the publication, the upcoming film will star Laith Wallschleger as Drew, who is a pro footballer, and Jessica Lord as Bowyn, who will play a famous musician. Apart from the two, we will get to see Jeannie Mai playing the role of Bowyns's manager and influencer Haley Kalil, who will show off her acting talent as Drew’s sister-in-law, Nicole.

Reportedly, the logline of the movie mentions a well-known musician who even always sings songs about relationships and love but has not come across her “MR. Right yet.” It is also not possible for her to date because of her hectic recording schedule and popularity.

She comes across Drew backstage at one of her shows with his niece. They instantly hit it off, and he then publicly professes his crush on her. “They decide to give dating a shot.” Their feelings for one another are strongly elevating, “But can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules?"

It also mentioned, “With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans, and even their family." The synopsis ended with, “The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together or let it go down in flames.”

These bits are jarringly similar to the pair. They initially grabbed the headlines in July 2023 when Kelce was seen in attendance at her Eras Tour at the Arrowhead Stadium, per the outlet. The speculation about their romance was elevated when she was publicly seen cheering for him during the Kansas City Chiefs football game at the aforementioned stadium in September 2023.

While conversing with Time, Swift shared that they were already a pair during that period. It appears that their romance has only blossomed since they got with one another. They were seen together during this year's Coachella festival as well, and he also joined her on the stage during her Eras Tour shows at the Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

