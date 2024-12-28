Throwback: Revisit Selena Gomez Reminiscing About Her Time as a Disney Star; Revealed 'We Were All New to This'

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez, one of the most recognizable stars to emerge from the Disney Channel, reflected on her early days as a child actor. The pop icon and actress reminisced about her time working on Wizards of Waverly Place, sharing heartfelt insights into what it was like to grow up under the spotlight.

During the interview, Gomez admitted that stepping into the world of Disney as a young teen was both exciting and overwhelming. “We were all new to this,” she shared, describing the sense of camaraderie among her fellow castmates. “It was a time when we were all figuring it out together.” The shared experience of navigating fame, learning the craft of acting, and dealing with the pressure of being in the public eye bonded the young cast in a unique way.

Gomez elaborated on the unique challenges of growing up in front of an audience, highlighting the intense scrutiny that came with being a Disney star. Yet, despite the challenges, she spoke warmly of the friendships and memories formed during those years. For Gomez, those experiences laid the foundation for her career, teaching her resilience and the importance of staying grounded.

In her Vogue interview, Gomez also touched on the transition from her Disney persona to the multifaceted artist she is today. She expressed gratitude for the platform that helped her launch her career, while acknowledging the difficulty of breaking out of the mold created by her early roles. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I wouldn’t change a thing because it all led me here.”

Selena Gomez’s reflections in her 2021 Vogue interview offer a nostalgic glimpse into her Disney days while showcasing the personal growth and strength she’s cultivated since then. Her ability to look back with gratitude and honesty underscores the profound impact of her early career on her life. For fans who grew up watching her, Gomez’s journey is a testament to her resilience and evolution as an artist and individual.

