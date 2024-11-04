Throwback: Viral Clip Features P Diddy Potentially Making Mike Tyson Uncomfortable on Live TV

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to rape and physical abuse.

An old video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Mike Tyson has become the talk of the town lately, as netizens claim the footage features an uncomfortable moment between the longtime acquaintances. The video is from the Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, hosted by actor and comedian Keenan Ivory Wayans. The talk show premiered in August 1997 and was canceled in March 1998. Mike Tyson and P. Diddy appeared on it in the latter year.

Seated on a small couch, Tyson lifts Diddy’s right hand in the video, which is being dissected online, to draw attention to the jewelry on his hand and arm. “It’s truly about the Benjamins, as we see,” the pro boxer says in the video. Why is the video so intensely discussed on the internet, you ask? Well, it is because some people believe that by lifting Diddy’s hand from the couch where it was perched between them, Tyson subdued an inappropriate physical advancement on his part.

Alternatively, several netizens also argued against this theory, saying that Tyson only meant to taunt his friend about the outrageous amount of diamond accessories adorning his hand.

Regardless of the hypotheses presented by this second faction on the internet, some people reference Diddy’s White Parties and Freak Offs, two hotly debated topics on social media recently.

Diddy, for those who may not know, is currently held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 16 arrest. In his indictment made public the following day, it was revealed that the Bad Boy Records founder is being held on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Diddy will stand trial against allegations in March 2025.

The rapper was arrested after authorities raided several of his properties earlier this year, following testimonies from women who claimed Diddy raped them or forced them to engage in sexual activities with male prostitutes for his pleasure in the past.

During an appearance on Patrick Bet David’s PBD Podcast in May 2023, Tyson was asked if he knew of Diddy’s notorious White Parties. The boxer replied that he’d known him for a very long time—back when he wasn't even Diddy and when he became champion for the first time in 1986.

On his work front, Tyson is scheduled to fight Jake Paul on November 15.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

